1 in custody after police-involved shooting, crash near UM campus

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody on the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus after, investigators said, the motorist led officers on a chase that, at one point, prompted one of the officers to open fire.

According to Coral Gables Police, officers using a license plate reader got a hit on a stolen vehicle used in a robbery, Tuesday night. Shortly after, the law enforcers zeroed in on a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on U.S. 1, near the 600 block.

The driver of the Camry attempted to flee, and a brief pursuit ensued until the subject drove over a grassy median under the Metrorail tracks and ended up on Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

Officials said the subject then tried to ram the cruiser, and it was at that point that one of the officers got out of the squad car and opened fire. The subject was not struck and continued on Ponce.

Shortly after, police said, the driver struck two vehicles near Red Road. The subject then got out of the car and fled on foot. Shortly after, officers tackled and apprehended the driver near the UM baseball field.

“The subject was not hit and had minor injuries, I believe, due to the crash,” said Coral Gables Police Officer Kelly Denham.

University of Miami Police took to social media to issue an alert to students about “police activity” in the southeast section of the campus. They later sent out a tweet saying in part, “Campus is safe.”

UMiami ENN: GABLES CAMPUS – Campus is safe. Police investigation will continue. Updates will be provided if the situation changes. — Univ of Miami Police (@UMPolice) February 15, 2017

The other drivers suffered minor injuries. The officer who opened fire was not hurt.

Police have not released any details about the subject. “We will know more as the investigation continues,” said Denham.

