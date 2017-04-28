1 in custody after Coconut Grove commercial burglary

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have apprehended one subject in connection to a commercial burglary in Coconut Grove, prompting a lockdown at a local elementary school, Friday morning.

Miami Police responded to the scene of the burglary at 3235 Day Ave. Investigators said the break-in had started at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, eventually taking one subject into custody.

According to the Miami-Dade County School Board, there was a lockdown at Tucker Elementary School at 3500 Douglas Road. It has since been lifted.

