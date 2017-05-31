4 suspects in custody after police chase in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended, Wednesday, after four subjects in a vehicle that was reported stolen were taken into custody in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Four people, two men and two women, were all nabbed after a bailout near Northwest 27th Avenue and 93rd Street, just before 4 p.m.

It began when police sent a be-on-the lookout for a stolen blue Honda Element.

The chase ended in a residential area of Northwest Miami-Dade, after the subjects jumped out of the still moving vehicle.

K9 units were brought to the scene to find the subjects, and they were all captured within a few minutes.

It was initially believed that five subjects were in the vehicle. Police have assured all suspects associated with the chase are in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.