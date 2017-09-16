1 in critical condition after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, one person was shot in Miami Beach, early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 1340 Lincoln Road, at around 4:45 a.m., in response to a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Area residents said the burst of gunfire was a frightening and unpleasant sound. “About 4:30 in the morning, we woke up and heard gunshots, about three or four,” said Bruce Jordan. “Just woke me up and scared the heck out of me.”

A person of interest was detained and interviewed. That person’s involvement, if any, is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

