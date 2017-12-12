NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a taxi cab rear-ended a Miami-Dade Transit bus in North Miami, early Tuesday morning.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, near Northeast 143rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

7News cameras captured the Yellow Cab with extensive front-end damage.

One passenger on the bus was taken to an area hospital. The rest were all picked up by another bus.

The taxi cab was later towed from the scene.

North Miami Police are attempting to determine the cause of the crash.

