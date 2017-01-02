1 hurt after car hits corner of Miami building during crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, a car hit the edge of a building in Miami during a two-vehicle collision, Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses, one of the cars involved in the accident hit the corner of a building along the 700 block of Southwest Eighth Street, at around 3:30 p.m.

The building was not damaged badly.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, one person was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Police have not specified what caused the crash.

