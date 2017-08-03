1 hospitalized after car hits telephone pole in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down Collins Avenue, in Sunny Isles Beach, after, they said, a driver hit a telephone pole, sending that victim to the hospital, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash along Collins Avenue and 193rd Street shortly after police shut down the roadway in both directions, between 192nd and 195th streets, at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

