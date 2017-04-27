1 hospitalized after shots rang out in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by bullets, when someone opened fire in Wynwood.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., Thursday, near Northwest Second Avenue and 26th Street.

The victim’s friend told 7News they had just parked their car and were waking towards a party, when they realized they left something in the car. When they walked back towards the car, they got robbed. “Three males walked up to us. All three of them had weapons,” said the witness who did not wish to be identified. “One, you know, told us to get on the ground. I ran off, two shots rang off–my boy got hit. That’s it, that’s all I know.”

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News caught up with the victim’s grandfather outside of the hospital. He said his grandson is expected to be OK.

Police are now searching for the gunmen.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

