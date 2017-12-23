1 hospitalized after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, early Saturday morning.

BSO Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at Oriole Plaza, located on the 4400 block of North State Road 7, at around 2:40 a.m.

According to officials, the incident appeared to be a shooting between two vehicles. Both vehicles fled the scene.

A female victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

This shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.