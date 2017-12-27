Man hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday night.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, near Northwest 13th Street and Fourth Avenue.

According to a Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson, a 30-year-old man was shot around 8 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

This shooting remains under investigation.

