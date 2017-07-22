1 hospitalized after shooting disrupts West Park block party

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A block party in West Park spiraled into chaos after, authorities said, gunfire rang out, sending one person to the hospital, early Saturday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along the 2000 block of Southwest 48th Avenue, just before 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, investigators said, they found one male victim with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hours after the incident, 7News cameras captured the street where the shooting took place littered with trash and empty alcohol bottles. A parked car had a bullet hole.

A man who lives in the street told 7News the block party was so noisy, they had trouble falling asleep. At first, he and his wife thought the shots were leftover Fourth of July firecrackers.

“After that, we heard yelling, ‘Those are gunshots,'” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “We got down on the floor, and I covered my wife, and we were just praying, hoping that no one got hurt.”

Officials said no one has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

“Actions have consequences, and I hope that the person who did this gets some type of conviction,” said the neighbor.

The area resident who spoke with 7News said the shooting underscores the toll gun violence takes. “Guns don’t solve everything,” he said. “I just hope that the community grows from this.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.