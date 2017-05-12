1 hospitalized after search for car thieves in Miami ends in shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected car thief was sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a resident fired upon him.

City of Miami Police set a perimeter near St. Michael’s Catholic School near West Flagler Street in search of suspects who bailed out of a stolen car.

Three suspects were taken into custody, while the fourth was treated for a gunshot wound sustained after an altercation with a homeowner.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.