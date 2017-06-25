VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, two personal watercraft collided off the coast of Virginia Key, Sunday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene as onlookers watched from a nearby beach.

Rescuers transported the victim by fire boat to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

