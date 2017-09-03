1 hospitalized after personal watercraft accident off Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a personal watercraft accident near Haulover Beach, Sunday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call about a personal watercraft accident where the victim suffered a significant leg injury, just after 6:15 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.