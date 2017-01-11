1 hospitalized after Oakland Park shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders hospitalized a man as a trauma alert after a fight led to a shooting in Oakland Park, Wednesday night, police said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the shooting near Northwest Eighth Terrace just after 8 p.m.

At least one shooter remained on the scene, according to police. Multiple people have been detained as police investigate.

The man’s condition is not known.

