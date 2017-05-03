1 hospitalized after man opens fire over parking spot at Tropical Park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, officials said, he opened fire on a vehicle in the parking lot of Tropical Park, Wednesday night, wounding a woman inside.

The suspect and another man were having an argument over a parking spot, police said, when the suspect went to his car to retrieve a firearm. He then went behind a tree and fired shots towards the other man, striking his wife inside the vehicle, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Police arrested the suspect, and are now looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

