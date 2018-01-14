1 hospitalized after dirt bike collides with vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed the rider of a dirt bike to the hospital after, officials said, he collided with a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street, at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics transported the male victim by ground to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, He is listed in critical condition.

The accident takes place as bikers in motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are taking to the streets of South Florida as part of the “Wheels up, Guns Down” rides meant to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The protests call for an end to gun violence.

Officials have not disclosed the biker’s age or any other details from the crash at this time.

Last week, authorities promised zero tolerance to anyone caught breaking the law during the holiday weekend.

