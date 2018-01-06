1 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a driver crashed into a tree in Plantation, early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash, near North University Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Plantation Fire, the driver was extricated from the car.

One person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The westbound lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene, but have since reopened.

#pfdonscene 7500 BLK W Sunrise Blvd. Veh vs tree w extrication. 1 subject level 1 trauma to Broward Health. Sunrise Blvd westbound closed. pic.twitter.com/N09fJSu1wU — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) January 6, 2018

#pfd u/d #mvc 7500 BLK W Sunrise Blvd. Subject extricated. Txp to Broward Health. WSB remains closed westbound. pic.twitter.com/KGDODwOJv5 — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) January 6, 2018

