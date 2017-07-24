1 hospitalized after ambulance-involved crash on Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash involving an ambulance along the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Beach, Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident along the eastbound lanes of the causeway, approaching Alton Road, at around 9 p.m.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved was a private ambulance. They do not believe someone was being transported at the time of the collision.

Paramedics took the victim to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

