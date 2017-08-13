1 hospitalized, 2 in custody after stabbing at Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument at a Miami Beach home spiraled into violence, Sunday afternoon, sending a homeowner to the hospital with a stab wound and causing two people to end up in police custody, officials said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the stabbing along the 5100 block of Pine Tree Drive, just before 3 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim had guests staying at his residence. A verbal altercation resulted in the stabbing.

Paramedics took the homeowner to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said an additional victim sustained a superficial wound trying to separate those involved in the argument.

Officials said two subjects are in police custody pending interviews.

Police remained at the scene of the stabbing as of 5 p.m. 7News cameras captured squad cars parked outside the home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.