1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of 26500 SW 138th Ct. in the Naranja neighborhood, police said, just before 4 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital.

The subject is in custody.

