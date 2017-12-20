1 dead in Southwest Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash involved a pickup truck and sedan at Southwest 200th Street and 137th Avenue, Wednesday, at around 7 a.m.

Officials said someone was trapped, and there was a fatality as a result of the crash.

Just after noon, Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.