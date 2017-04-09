1 dead in shooting at Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, one person was killed at an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade, Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 154th Street, just before 9 p.m. Officers roped off the parking lot with crime scene tape as they gathered evidence.

Officials said the victim died at the scene.

7News cameras captured several people visibly distraught near the parking lot.

Investigators have not given further details about the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

