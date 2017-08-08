1 dead in fatal crash along I-595

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A crash that shut down parts of Interstate 595, Tuesday, was determined to be fatal.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-595 near Hiatus Road. The crash happened around 7 a.m.

FHP added that one person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was transported with minor injuries.

Two westbound lanes in the area remain closed due to police activity.

