1 dead in fatal apartment complex shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting at a Miami apartment complex has a victim’s family outraged.

According to police, a man was shot and killed, early Monday morning, near Blue Lake Apartments along Northwest 103rd Street.

Police said they have began their investigation, but have little information at this time.

“He didn’t deserve nothing that happen today,” said family friend Robin. “Nothing! He was very sweet. He’d take the shirt off his back. We are very shocked right now. We been here all day and ain’t nobody got answers.”

The shooter reportedly remains at large.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

