1 dead in 4-car crash on I-95 at 79th Street; northbound lanes reopen

MIAMI (WSVN) - All northbound lanes have reopened to traffic on Interstate 95 in Miami, hours after a four-car collision in the middle of rush hour claimed a woman’s life, Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one woman was killed in the crash that took place near the Northwest 79th Street exit.

City of Miami Fire Rescue confirmed paramedics had rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Drivers were detoured to exit on 79th Street by Florida Highway Patrol troopers. However, as late as 6 p.m., traffic was delayed as far back as the Dolphin Expressway.

The crash also affected I-95’s express lanes, but all lanes reopened to traffic just after 7 p.m.

The northbound lanes remain congested Friday night, so officials urged motorists to avoid the area.

