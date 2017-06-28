1 dead after triple shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are wounded and one victim is dead after a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Gun fire broke out at NW 66th Street and 27th Avenue after a fight between a man and woman just before 7 p.m., Wednesday, according to officials.

Investigators said the woman threatened to call her boyfriend, and moments later a car arrived to the home with three people inside. Someone then opened fire.

One bystander headed back into the home to grab a gun to shoot back. Two of the wounded were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

“Once the female said, ‘I’m letting my boyfriend know,’ moments after is when the vehicle drove by to the near residence that’s there, and somebody came out of the vehicle, and somebody came out of the house,” said Detective Argemis Colome from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

One of the men injured is 19 years old, officials said.

Taffany Mccall “He just shot my son. He shot him twice and the second time he put his arm and they shot him here,” said the injured victim’s mother, Taffany McCall. “Now the guy’s in front of my house dead, somebody else’s child is gone over stupidity. And they need to stop.”

There is currently no update on the condition of the injured victims.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

