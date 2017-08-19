1 dead after triple shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment building located at 1321 NW 103 St.

Police said one adult male was dead on the scene and another was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A third adult male victim was found at 1447 NW 101 St. He was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

