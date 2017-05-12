1 dead after train strikes pedestrian in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train, Friday afternoon, after trying to cross the railroad tracks.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene just west of Interstate 95 where the train struck the pedestrian. The victim reportedly tried to cross the tracks just before the northbound Amtrak train arrived.

The train has since been stopped in the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews are on the scene.

Crews have also shutdown Griffin Road, just west of I-95, as the investigation begins.

DANIA BEACH TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Griffin Rd. closed in both directions just west of I-95 due to train vs. pedestrian investigation. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 12, 2017

