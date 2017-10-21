1 dead after shooting in Miami Gardens neighborhood

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed after returning to his Miami Gardens home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Miami Gardens Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the 21000 block in Northwest 39th Avenue.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Lazarus White, had just arrived home and had exited his vehicle when he was shot multiple times.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and the shooter(s) remain unknown.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.