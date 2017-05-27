1 dead after shooting in Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apartment complex, Saturday morning.

Investigators are on the scene, located at Northwest 23rd Street and 19th Avenue, where a perimeter has been set up.

A man was shot in front of the complex, and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center just after 7 a.m., where he later died.

Bloody clothing could be seen on the ground in front of one of the apartments.

Witness Alice Coley said she called 911 when she heard the gunshots.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do, ’cause I don’t want to see nobody laying out there, dying like that,” Coley said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do, get some help out here, ’cause you know we have a lot of kids around here.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

