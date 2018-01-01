1 dead after shooting at New Year’s Eve party in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party left a man dead.

Officers responded to the home near Northwest 17th Court and 52nd Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing.

According to investigators, the victim was attending a New Year’s Eve party with some friends when another man approached him and opened fire. The subject then fled the scene.

The subject is described as a man standing 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

