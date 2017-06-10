1 dead after police-involved shooting in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Pinecrest.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest 128th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Once they arrived, a woman told them her 82-year-old husband had been drinking, was armed and had barricaded himself in a room.

She also said he told her he was going to have a shootout with police.

Officers then escorted the wife and her son to safety and called in the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Response Team for assistance.

They tried to make contact with the man, shots were fired and the man was struck.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

This incident is still under investigation.

