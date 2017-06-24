1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A plane crash in South Florida has left one person dead, officials said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed during its initial takeoff from Page Field in Fort Myers just before 8 a.m., Saturday.

There were two people on board the plane at the time of the crash.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person died, and one other person was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.