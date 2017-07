MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a call about a man threatening to shoot a woman near Northwest 8th Avenue and Flagler Street in Miami, Saturday.

Officers were forced to restrain the man after he attempted to run into traffic.

The man stopped breathing and collapsed.

CPR attempts were unsuccessful.

