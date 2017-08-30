1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Liberty City, Wednesday evening.

Miami-Dade police and Miami fire rescue are on the scene of the shooting in the area of 15th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street.

According to witnesses, the shootout started when a car was pulled over in the intersection.

A woman said her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, was shot by police after he was pulled over, searched and had taken off running.

Police said both of the car’s occupants had warrants. One of the subjects ran off while one was being apprehended.

Witnesses are being corralled off as investigators with MDPD search the area.

“I seen somebody on the curb jump out, pulled them guys over, and the police chased somebody, and they shot him,” said a witness.

Ford’s girlfriend said several shots rang out as her boyfriend fled.

“I guess one of them had a warrant, so they came and he put his hands behind his back. Soon as you know it, Anthony Ford took off running in this alley, right here, on 68th,” she said. “When he took off running, seven shots fired off — one, two, three, four, five, six, seven.”

Ford was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Though MDPD are working the scene, there is no word on whether the officer involved was one of their own or from another department.

