1 dead after car strikes pedestrian along Alton Road

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car struck and killed a pedestrian, Friday morning, along Alton Road.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the incident happened along Eighth Street and Alton Road. Just before 10 a.m., the City of Miami Beach tweeted that a traffic fatality has shut down the 700 block of Alton Road.

. @MiamiBeachPD has closed the 700 block of Alton Rd due to traffic fatality. Please avoid the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 3, 2017

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the victim and driver.

