HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed, Tuesday morning, after driving into a pole.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, this was a single-vehicle accident where the male driver slammed into a pole near Southeast First Avenue and Okechobee Road.

The driver was transported by ground to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fire rescue crews and police have been on the scene and are continuing their investigation.

As of about 9 a.m., officials have shutdown northbound Okechobee Road and Southeast First Avenue

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.