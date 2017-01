MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead after their Crown Victoria collided with a tree in Miami, Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred just north of the Le June Road Exit on the Dolphin Expressway.

Police had to divert traffic heading in the direction of Miami International Airport.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.