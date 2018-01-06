1 dead after being shot in head in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead after he was shot in the head in Miami, Saturday morning.

Officers responded reports of shots fired in the area of 1444 NW 45th St.

Once officers arrived, they located a black male shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the motive remains unclear at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

