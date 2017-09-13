Officials: 5 dead, 115 evacuated at Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated several people from a Hollywood nursing home, where at least five people have died.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police, 115 people were evacuated Wednesday morning at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, located at 1200 N 35 Ave., due to intense heat and no power. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief confirmed five people have died, but it remains unknown whether the deaths are related to the heat.

The mayor added that three deaths occurred at the nursing home, and two deaths took place as they were transported to a nearby hospital.

Hollywood Police Chief Tom Sanchez said, “Right now the building has been sealed off. We’re conducting a criminal investigation inside. We believe at this time they may be related to the loss of power in the storm. We’re conducting a criminal investigation, not ruling anything out at this time.”

As a precautionary measure, Sanchez said he assigned officers to check the other 42 nursing homes to make certain they’re efficiently taking care of the elderly.

The nursing home did have a generator, officials said, due to a power outage during Hurricane Irma. However, it is unclear if the generator was functional.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where officials were continuing to evacuate those in the nursing home.

Families who may have concerns of their loved ones’ health at this nursing home can call 954-265-1074.

Officials remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

