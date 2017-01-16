MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal truck collision took the life of one person, Monday.

7Skyforce was over the scene, near the westbound lanes of FL-112 and Northwest 17th Avenue, where one person was pronouced dead and three others were said to be injured.

According to police, those injured were trapped inside the vehicle.

The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

