Officials: 1 dead, 2 recovering in Miami Beach drowning incident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers and good Samaritans tried to save a group of five swimmers in distress but one did not survive in Miami Beach, police said.

According to a Miami Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson, a call came in as five people in distress in the area of 43rd Street and Miami Beach, Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Earlier as Fireboat 4 heads out to respond to a near drowning. pic.twitter.com/QvLfWYRSp0 — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) April 28, 2017

Officials said two females and one male managed to make it to shore safely. That one male was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition.

Another male was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and fire rescue. He was given CPR on shore before being transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, but did not survive.

Miami Beach police and fire rescue aided another male who was transported by water on a Marine Patrol vessel. He was also taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for an evaluation and is in stable condition.

