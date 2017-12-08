1 dead, 2 injured after car drives into Davie Pollo Tropical

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after, police said, she was pinned underneath an SUV that had plowed into a Davie Pollo Tropical, Friday afternoon.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 5780 S University Dr. in Davie, just before 3 p.m. Police have identified the deceased as 41-year-old Zamara Gonzalez, a customer inside the restaurant.

A photo of the crash tweeted out by police shows the red vehicle inside the building.

7Skyforce hovered over an accident that involved a black Mercedes and the red SUV that crashed into the business.

“The red vehicle lost control. It’s very possible that he stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, but we’re still investigating that,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

#DaviePolice working a serious crash at Pollo Tropicale. 5780 S University Dr. PIO on scene. Media area to the north in the open field. Access behind Target. pic.twitter.com/p7GCcNJuhu — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 8, 2017

Employees of nearby businesses ran into the restaurant to try and help.

“Everyone just kind of freaked out — chaos. Everyone was trying to help,” said a witness.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. Investigators said he appeared to be in good health.

According to police, Gonzalez, a man and a child were all taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Gonzalez was pinned under the SUV for about five to 10 minutes.

According to her family, Gonzalez was a Hallandale Beach resident who came to the U.S. from Cuba 20 years ago. She leaves behind her husband, a 20-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

The conditions of the man and child are unknown, but police said they were not critical.

The crash remains under investigation.

