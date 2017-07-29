1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been killed and two others injured after a shooting in Miami.

The gunfire broke out outside a grocery store near Northwest First Place, just after midnight Saturday.

Police quickly rushed to the scene.

Witnesses said they saw two men and a woman shot.

“I was behind my counter working, and I see a girl, a white, short girl,” said a witness. “She comes like that, ‘Oh, I got hit, I got hit.’ She’s bleeding. I look outside — I got another person on the ground, shot, I think, in the back. I called the police, and he came. That’s all I know.”

Police believe the shooting may have been drug related.

The incident is currently under investigation.

