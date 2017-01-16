1 dead, 2 hurt in Hallandale Beach shooting; 1 in custody

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after someone reportedly opened fire during an event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Hallandale Beach, Monday evening.

Police later took one subject into custody.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting along the 700 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, just east on Interstate 95, just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses said one person may have shot into the crowd at the holiday event.

Police confirmed one of the victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as paramedics treated one of the victims put another in an ambulance.

