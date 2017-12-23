1 dead, 2 hospitalized after ATV, car collide in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pediactric victim died and two other people sustained critical injuries after, officials said, an all-terrain vehicle and a car collided in Southwest Miami-Dade., Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash took place near Southwest 198th Street and 197th Avenue.

Officials said there was one pediatric fatality when they responded to the scene. Another pediatric patient and an adult were also injured.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving victims to Jackson South Community Hospital as trauma alerts.

