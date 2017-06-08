1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a shooing near Fort Lauderdale, that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting near the 2500 block of N.W. Ninth St., just after 1:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two men were shot outside of a home. One was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

7News was on the scene, where a white car could be seen parked in the driveway with its headlights still on, and the passenger door open.

Officials said the gunman is believed to have driven off in a white Dodge.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where deputies could be seen going door to door interviewing neighbors.

A perimeter was set up between Northwest 25th and 26th Avenue for nearly five hours. The road has since reopened.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

