1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at SW Miami-Dade restaurant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed and another was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after, police said, an armed subject opened fire inside a crowded restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place inside the Latin Cafeteria Restaurant, located at 7360 Coral Way. “At approximately 12:13 this afternoon, the subject walked into the Latin Cafeteria and approached two females that worked inside the cafeteria and opened fire,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard.

A 39-year-old woman died at the scene and paramedics took the other victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

People who frequent the restaurant told 7News the victims are sisters.

Police said the gunman took off in a green Jeep Cherokee.

William Garcia, who works near the restaurant, described the chaos that ensued. “I just see like all of my clients running toward there, and they said somebody got shot by a rifle,” he said.

Five officers held a visibly distraught man back from the scene. It is unclear what his relation is to the victims.

Shortly after, 7News cameras captured police officers standing next to a green Jeep Cherokee, surrounded by crime scene tape, in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie at Southwest 112th Avenue and 40th Street. Officials have not confirmed whether or not this is the subject’s getaway vehicle.

Back at the Latin Cafeteria, crime scene investigators taped off a large portion of the shopping center where it is located for hours as they questioned witnesses.

Even though investigators have not provided further details about a motive behind the shooting, they did say the subject and the victims do not appear to be strangers. “We do believe there may be some type of known subject to the victims,” said Pinkard. “We do not believe this is a random act of violence.”

Police have not confirmed whether or not they have made an arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

