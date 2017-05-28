1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Hialeah motel

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is dead and another was injured after shooting outside a Hialeah motel.

According to Hialeah Police, a shooting broke out between two men, both in their thirties, outside the Nexx Motel, located at 699 Okeechobee Road, at around 4 a.m., Sunday.

Police said one man died on scene while the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

